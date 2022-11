New Suit - Copyright

CNN was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by King & Ballow on behalf of Freeplay Music, which accuses the defendants of infringing 115 copyrighted works. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08680, Freeplay Music, LLC v. Cable News Network, Inc. et al.