Who Got The Work

Rose Garber, Diane McGimsey, and Avalee M. Statner from Sullivan & Cromwell have stepped in to represent Wells Fargo in a pending defamation lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 1 in California Northern District Court by Allred, Maroko & Goldberg on behalf of Shelley Freeman, accuses Wells Fargo of making false assertions that the plaintiff was terminated as the lead regional president of Wachovia Bank for cause, which was allegedly understood by the banking community as assertions that the plaintiff had committed fraud, unethical conduct and financial crimes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:23-cv-00476, Freeman v. Wells Fargo & Company et al.