Wells Fargo was sued for defamation by former Los Angeles regional president Shelley Freeman on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit arises from claims against Wells Fargo for opening more than a million unauthorized accounts without customers' knowledge or consent, prompting a $185 million settlement. According to the complaint, an internal Wells Fargo investigatory report wrongfully concluded that Freeman's imposition of excessive sales pressure caused employees to open the accounts. The suit was brought by Allred Maroko & Goldberg. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00476, Freeman v. Wells Fargo & Co. et al.