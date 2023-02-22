Removed To Federal Court

Sterigenics U.S. LLC, a medical device, pharmaceutical and commercial equipment sterilization provider, on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Lauby, Mankin & Lauby on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as current and former non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Sterigenics is represented by Polsinelli. The case is 5:23-cv-00284, Freeman v. Sterigenics U.S., LLC.

Health Care

February 22, 2023, 6:13 AM