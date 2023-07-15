Matthew DeLange and Robert S. Driscoll of Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren have stepped in as defense counsel to Rise and Shine Adult Family Home LLC, Cheryle Brix and Terry Brix in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed May 31 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Hawks Quindel on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach, is 1:23-cv-00669, Freeman v. Rise and Shine Adult Family Home LLC et al.
Health Care
July 15, 2023, 10:24 AM