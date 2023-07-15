Who Got The Work

Matthew DeLange and Robert S. Driscoll of Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren have stepped in as defense counsel to Rise and Shine Adult Family Home LLC, Cheryle Brix and Terry Brix in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed May 31 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Hawks Quindel on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach, is 1:23-cv-00669, Freeman v. Rise and Shine Adult Family Home LLC et al.

Plaintiffs

Robert Freeman

Plaintiffs

Hawks Quindel

defendants

Cheryle Brix

Rise and Shine Adult Family Home LLC

Terry Brix

defendant counsels

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations