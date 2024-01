Who Got The Work

Alexis Bosilovic of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for National Railroad Passenger Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Dec. 6 in District of Columbia District Court by the Casey Jones Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, is 1:23-cv-03630, Freeman v. National Railroad Passenger Corp.

Transportation & Logistics

January 20, 2024, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Catresse Freeman

Plaintiffs

Casey Jones Law Firm

defendants

National Railroad Passenger Corp.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA