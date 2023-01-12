New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal, the France-headquartered cosmetics and beauty company, and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by NS PR Law Services on behalf of Denisha Freeman. The suit is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in the defendants' hair products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-10039, Freeman v. L'Oreal USA, Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 12, 2023, 4:51 AM