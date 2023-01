New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal and other defendants were hit with product liability claims Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought NS PR Law Services on behalf of Denisha Freeman, is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in the defendants' hair products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. The case is 2:23-cv-10039, Freeman v. L'Oreal USA, Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 09, 2023, 5:40 PM