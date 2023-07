Who Got The Work

T. Chase Samples of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Carissa Hunt in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, over health insurance enrollment plan benefits, was filed June 2 in South Carolina District Court by the Foster Law Firm on behalf of Jerome Freeman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, is 3:23-cv-02400, Freeman v. Hunt.

Health & Life Insurance

July 17, 2023, 6:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Jerome Freeman

Plaintiffs

Foster Law Firm

defendants

Carissa Hunt

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations