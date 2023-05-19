New Suit - Copyright

Barnes and Noble was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Doniger Burroughs, alleges that the young adult supernatural romance novel 'Crave' by Tracy Wolff copies elements from the novel 'Masqued' by Lynne Freeman, who was represented by the same literary agent as Wolff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04145, Freeman v. Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 4:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Lynne Freeman

Plaintiffs

Doniger / Burroughs

defendants

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc.

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims