Apple, doing business as Apple Books, was sued for copyright infringement on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Doniger/Burroughs and Reeder McCreary, alleges that the young adult supernatural romance novel 'Crave' by Tracy Wolff copies elements from the novel 'Masqued' by Lynne Freeman, who was represented by the same literary agent as Wolff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02426, Freeman v. Apple Inc.

May 17, 2023, 7:54 PM

