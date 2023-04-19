New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, Costco Wholesale, Target and Walmart were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court in connection with the distribution and sale of Tracy Wolff's 'Crave' series books. The suit, brought by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of Lynne Freeman, contends that the series is very similar to Freeman's paranormal fantasy manuscript titled, 'Blue Moon Rising,' but later renamed 'Masqued.' According to the suit, before the 'Crave' series was created, Freeman's manuscript was given to an editorial director who worked for the series publisher. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02917, Freeman v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 19, 2023, 5:45 AM

