Fresh off a big lateral boost to its Chicago office, Atlanta-based Freeman Mathis & Gary is eyeing more growth in 2023. The firm has a 20% growth target each year for head count, which it met this year, growing from 225 at the beginning of 2022 to 284 by the end of the year, said managing partner Ben Mathis in an interview.

December 12, 2022, 12:38 PM