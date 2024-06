News From Law.com

Atlanta-headquartered Freeman Mathis & Gary is opening its second Florida office in recent months by acquiring lawyers from a local boutique. The new office brings its Florida office count to three with its first Florida office being in Tampa. In addition to Florida, the firm has been bulking up in the northeast as well, with a new office addition in Delaware as well as expansions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Florida

June 18, 2024, 11:13 AM

nature of claim: /