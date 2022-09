New Suit - Class Action

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a data breach class action Monday in Nebraska District Court against student loan servicer Nelnet Servicing LLC. The suit pursues claims on behalf of individuals whose personal identifiable information was allegedly made vulnerable by the defendant's negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03197, Freeman et al v. Nelnet Servicing, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2022, 3:59 PM