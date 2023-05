New Suit - Contract

EB5 Global Irving was sued for breach of contract on Tuesday in Oregon District Court. The suit, brought by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Elessa Freelingos, arises from a partnership dispute pertaining to the development of a luxury hotel in Portland, Oregon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00759, Freelingos v. EB5 Global Irving LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 23, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Elessa Freelingos

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

EB5 Global Irving, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract