Verizon was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Antonelli Harrington & Thompson and the Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Freedom Patents LLC, asserts three patents pertaining to router communications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00304, Freedom Patents LLC v. Verizon Communications Inc. et al.

April 07, 2023, 4:30 PM

Freedom Patents LLC

Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson LLP

Cellco Partnership

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Verizon Online, LLC

