DISH Network and certain subsidiaries were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson and the Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Freedom Patents LLC. The complaint asserts that DISH uses the plaintiff’s patented technology for selecting antennas in wireless communications networks that consist of multiple antennas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00303, Freedom Patents LLC v. Dish Network Corporation et al.
Telecommunications
April 07, 2023, 4:49 PM