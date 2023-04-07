New Suit - Patent

DISH Network and certain subsidiaries were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson and the Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Freedom Patents LLC. The complaint asserts that DISH uses the plaintiff’s patented technology for selecting antennas in wireless communications networks that consist of multiple antennas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00303, Freedom Patents LLC v. Dish Network Corporation et al.

Telecommunications

April 07, 2023, 4:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Freedom Patents LLC

Plaintiffs

Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson LLP

defendants

Dish Network Corporation

DISH Network L.L.C.

Dish Network Service L.L.C.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims