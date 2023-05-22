Who Got The Work

Comcast have retained lawyer Deron R. Dacus of the Dacus Firm as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 7 in Texas Eastern District Court by Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson and the Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Freedom Patents LLC, asserts a single patent related to improvements in wireless communication technology that allow users to communicate over a wireless network. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:23-cv-00302, Freedom Patents LLC v. Comcast Corporation et al.

Telecommunications

May 22, 2023, 6:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Freedom Patents LLC

Plaintiffs

Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson LLP

The Stafford Davis Firm, Pc - Tyler

defendants

Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC

Comcast Corporation

defendant counsels

The Dacus Firm, PC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims