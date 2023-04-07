New Suit - Patent

Comcast was hit with a patent lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson and The Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Freedom Patents LLC, concerns Comcast's xFi Gateway and related products, which the defendant alleges infringe on a patent it holds related to multiple-input, multiple-output wireless network antennas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant, . The case is 4:23-. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00302, Freedom Patents LLC v. Comcast Corporation et al.

Telecommunications

April 07, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Freedom Patents LLC

Plaintiffs

Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson LLP

defendants

Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC

Comcast Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims