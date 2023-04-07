New Suit - Patent

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, and Spectrum Gulf Coast, LLC were hit with a patent lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson and The Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Freedom Patents LLC, concerns Spectrum's Wave 2 – RAC2V1A family of products, which the defendant alleges infringe on a patent it holds related to multiple-input, multiple-output wireless network antennas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00301, Freedom Patents LLC v. Charter Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

April 07, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Freedom Patents LLC

Plaintiffs

Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson LLP

defendants

Charter Communications, Inc.

Spectrum Gulf Coast, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims