Who Got The Work

Altice USA, a telecommunications company providing an array of network services, and other defendants have tapped attorneys Michael E. Jones and Shaun W. Hassett of Potter Minton to fight a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 7 in Texas Eastern District Court by Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson and the Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Freedom Patents LLC, asserts three patents related to multiple-input and multiple-output wireless network antennas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:23-cv-00300, Freedom Patents LLC v. Altice USA, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

May 22, 2023, 5:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Freedom Patents LLC

Plaintiffs

Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson LLP

The Stafford Davis Firm, Pc - Tyler

defendants

Altice USA, Inc.

CSC Holdings, LLC

Cequel Communications, LLC

defendant counsels

Potter Minton

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims