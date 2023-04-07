New Suit - Patent

Altice USA, a telecommunications company providing an array of network services, and other defendants were hit with a patent lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson and The Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Freedom Patents LLC, concerns Altice's Fiber Gateway Wi-Fi 6 family of products, which the defendant alleges infringe on a patent it holds related to multiple-input, multiple-output wireless network antennas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00300, Freedom Patents LLC v. Altice USA, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

April 07, 2023, 4:58 PM

Freedom Patents LLC

Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson LLP

Altice USA, Inc.

CSC Holdings, LLC

Cequel Communications, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims