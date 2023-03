New Suit

Barclays, the British investment bank, Ford Motor Credit Co. and other defendants were slapped with a foreclosure lawsuit Tuesday in New York Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman & Gordon on behalf of Freedom Mortgage Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00332, Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Morett-Kelly et al.