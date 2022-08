New Suit

Capital One Financial and other defendants were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman & Gordon on behalf of Freedom Mortgage Corporation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04763, Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Jurado et al.

August 12, 2022, 6:00 PM