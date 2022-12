New Suit

Bank of America and other defendants were slapped with a foreclosure lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case was filed by attorney Tracy M. Fourtner on behalf of Freedom Mortgage Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07724, Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Conaty et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 19, 2022, 3:56 PM