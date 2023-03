New Suit - Contract

Adams and Reese filed a lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Freedom Marine Sales LLC. The complaint accuses Patrick Calhoun and M/V Fin Sanity a 30' Rampage Sport Fish of refusing to remove their vessel or pay rent in accordance with a slip rental agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00658, Freedom Marine Sales, LLC v. Calhoun et al.

Florida

March 24, 2023, 7:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Freedom Marine Sales, LLC

Adams and Reese

defendants

M/V Fin Sanity a 30' Rampage Sport Fish

Patrick Calhoun

Unknown Tenant

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute