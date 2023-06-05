Who Got The Work

Justin L. Cohen and Craig M. Finger of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck have stepped in to defend Melson Realty Inc., Smee Homes Inc. and Jason Moyes in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, which arises from the brokerage and sale of real property, was filed April 19 in Colorado District Court by the Sanders Law Firm on behalf of Complex Partners LLC and Freedom Factory LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:23-cv-00987, Freedom Factory, LLC, The et al v. Smee Homes, Inc. et al.

Colorado

June 05, 2023, 4:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Complex Partners, LLC

Freedom Factory, LLC, The

The Freedom Factory, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Firm LLC

defendants

Jason Moyes

Melson Realty, Inc.

Smee Homes, Inc.

defendant counsels

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract