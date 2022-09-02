Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Friday removed to California Northern District Court a civil RICO lawsuit against Stephen Hurst, a patent lawyer with alleged ties to infamous hedge fund manager and convicted felon Martin Shkreli, Sunray Asset Management, Savant HWP Holdings, Carey Turnbull and other defendants. The complaint was filed by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie and other counsel on behalf of Dr. Scott Freedman, who in 2009 entered into a partnership with Hurst and Turnbull to create Savant, a company intended to develop drugs to treat various mental health conditions. Hurst is accused of operating a criminal enterprise, conspiring with Turnbull to take control of Savant and its intellectual property and breaching a settlement agreement to furnish Freeman with 5 million shares of biotech company MindMed. The case 3:22-cv-05022, Freedman v. Burbank et al.

California

September 02, 2022, 5:04 PM