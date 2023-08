News From Law.com

Meow! This morning the Litigation Daily chronicles a cat custody battle that Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan associate Sophie Hill and summer associate Danielle Zoellner handled pro bono client Eva Pron. After a day-and-a-half trial in June, a civil court judge in Manhattan last week found that it would be "in the best interest of all involved" if the woman currently in custody of Pron's Abyssinian cat Murchik return him to her.

August 02, 2023, 7:30 AM

