Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Medrio Inc. to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Diver Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated. The case is 3:23-cv-00373, Frederickson v. Medrio Inc.

Technology

March 22, 2023, 8:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Todd Frederickson

Plaintiffs

Hughes And Diver Law, LLC

defendants

Medrio Inc

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract