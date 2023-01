Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fennemore Craig on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Richard D. Lee and Thomas L. Kirkham Jr., shareholders and directors of Evolve Lubricants, to Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by the Gunderson Law Firm on behalf of Evolve's CFO Dale E. Fredericks, accuses the defendants of wrongfully removing the plaintiff as a director and failing to grant him stock options. The case is 3:23-cv-00039, Fredericks v. Lee et al.

Nevada

January 27, 2023, 8:10 PM