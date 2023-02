New Suit - Employment

Rockwell Automation, a supplier of industrial automation tools, was sued Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court over an alleged gender-based pay disparity. The court action was brought by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who also contends that she was denied a promotion due to gender bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00258, Frederick v. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 09, 2023, 2:52 PM