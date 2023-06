New Suit - Employment

Lithia Motors, the Oregon-based automotive retailer, was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by the Elzer Law Firm on behalf of a former operations manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking disability accommodations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01177, Frederick v. Lithia Motors, Inc.

Automotive

June 27, 2023, 1:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Greyson Frederick

Plaintiffs

Elzer Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Lithia Motors, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA