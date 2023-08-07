New Suit - Employment Class Action

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was hit with a wage-and-hour class action Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action, brought by Jackson Shields Yeiser Holt Owen & Bryant, accuses Cracker Barrel of requiring tipped employees to perform non-tip-producing work at the end of their shifts without paying them minimum wage in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00813, Frederick v. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 07, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Catherine D. Frederick

Plaintiffs

Jackson Shields Yeiser Holt Owen & Bryant (memphis)

defendants

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations