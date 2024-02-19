Attorneys from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have stepped in to represent X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, in a pending employment class action. The action, filed Jan. 5 in California Northern District Court by Lichten & Liss-Riordan, contends that employees over the age of 50 were disproportionately impacted by the mass layoff of Twitter employees following Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform in late Oct. 2022. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:24-cv-00125, Frederick-Osborn v. Twitter, Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
February 19, 2024, 2:28 PM