Attorneys from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have stepped in to represent X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, in a pending employment class action. The action, filed Jan. 5 in California Northern District Court by Lichten & Liss-Riordan, contends that employees over the age of 50 were disproportionately impacted by the mass layoff of Twitter employees following Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform in late Oct. 2022. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:24-cv-00125, Frederick-Osborn v. Twitter, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 19, 2024, 2:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Sydney Frederick-Osborn

Sydney Frederick-Osborne

Plaintiffs

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C.

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

X Corp.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches