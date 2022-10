Who Got The Work

Michael C. Salvo of Ahmuty, Demers & McManus has entered an appearance for Eassons Transport Ltd. and Amanbir Singh in a pending lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed Aug. 30 in New Jersey District Court by Tabakin Wolfe LLP on behalf of Wilfred Frederic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:22-cv-05306, Frederic v. Singh et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 15, 2022, 12:13 PM