Freddie Mac's top lawyer is jumping to Everest Re Group to head the New Jersey-based property and casualty reinsurance and insurance company's legal team. Ricardo Anzaldua, who also held top legal positions at The Hartford and Metlife, will fill the executive vice president and group general counsel role previously held by veteran GC Sanjoy Mukherjee on June 12.

May 25, 2023, 1:42 PM

