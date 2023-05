Removed To Federal Court

McLain & Merritt removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Georgia Middle District Court on Tuesday. The complaint was filed by attorney Gary O. Bruce on behalf of Gloria Frazier, who alleges that she was struck by a shopping cart. The case is 4:23-cv-00087, Frazier v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 23, 2023, 12:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Gloria Frazier

Plaintiffs

John Brandon Snellings

defendants

Walmart Inc

John Doe

defendant counsels

Nicholas Elias Deeb

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims