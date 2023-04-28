Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partners Mollie Burks and Sat Sang S. Khalsa have entered an appearance for CVS subsidiary Omnicare Inc. and transportation company Henry Industries Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed March 14 in Illinois Southern District Court by Chestnut Cambronne PA and Consumer Protection Legal. The complaint pursues claims that the defendants misclassify delivery drivers as independent contractors to avoid paying full wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan, is 3:23-cv-00856, Frazier v. Omnicare, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 28, 2023, 9:42 AM