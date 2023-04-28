Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partners Mollie Burks and Sat Sang S. Khalsa have entered an appearance for CVS subsidiary Omnicare Inc. and transportation company Henry Industries Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed March 14 in Illinois Southern District Court by Chestnut Cambronne PA and Consumer Protection Legal. The complaint pursues claims that the defendants misclassify delivery drivers as independent contractors to avoid paying full wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan, is 3:23-cv-00856, Frazier v. Omnicare, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 9:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Yolanda Frazier

Plaintiffs

Carey Danis & Lowe - St. Louis

Chestnut Cambronne PA

Consumer Protection Legal, LLC

defendants

Omnicare, Inc.

Henry Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Daniel R. Jones, Attorney At Law, P.C.

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations