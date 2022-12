New Suit

Golden Rule Insurance, a UnitedHealthcare company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, challenging denial of coverage due to a pre-existing condition, was brought by Cors & Bassett on behalf of Denise Frazier and Shawn Frazier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00759, Frazier et al v. Golden Rule Insurance Company.