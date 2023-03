New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a wage-and-hour class action Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court against C.A.P. Contracting Inc. The suit was filed on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as general laborers/concrete finishers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00287, Frazier et al v. C.A.P. Contracting, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

March 15, 2023, 6:13 AM