New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Nexstar Media Group, owner of TheHill.com, was hit with a digital privacy class action Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit accuses Nexstar of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing the video viewing activity of website visitors without consent through a Meta Platforms tracking pixel. The suit, part of a wave of similar actions, is backed by Freed Kanner London & Millen; Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; and Lynch Carpenter LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10384, Frawley v. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Telecommunications

February 21, 2023, 12:49 AM