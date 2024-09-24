Fraud Trial for Fintech Entrepreneur Is Pushed to 2025 | Law...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Manhattan has granted a request from Frank founder Charlie Javice to delay her fraud trial in order to accommodate new defense counsel. Javice had been set to face a jury next month on charges of defrauding JPMorgan Chase & Co., but Judge Alvin Hellerstein rescheduled the trial for February. The fintech founder added Florida-based lawyer Jose Baez and Harvard Law professor Ronald Sullivan to her defense team. They join attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan who remain on the case.

Fintech

September 24, 2024, 12:18 PM