Fraud On A Massive Scale: Tom Girardi Charged With Embezzlin...

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday indicted Tom Girardi on charges of stealing a total of $18 million from clients over a decade. Girardi, of Girardi Keese, was indicted in Los Angeles on charges of stealing $15 million in client settlements. A separate indictment in Chicago charged Girardi with stealing $3 million in client settlements from the Lion Air crash in 2018. Also indicted were Christopher Kamon, the former CFO of Girardi Keese, and David Lira, a former partner at the firm.

February 01, 2023, 3:57 PM