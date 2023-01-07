New Suit - Employment Class Action

Prosegur Security USA Inc., a privately owned security company, was hit with a wage-and-hour class action Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Outten & Golden on behalf of security officers employed by Prosegur, alleges that the defendant fails to record or compensate workers when they are required to stay past the end of their shift. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00137, Frattarola et al v. Prosegur Security USA Inc.

Business Services

January 07, 2023, 8:50 PM