Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kiernan Trebach LLP on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Coca-Cola and Safeway Inc. to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Timothy A. Dachille & Associates on behalf of Theodore Fratta. The case is 8:22-cv-03221, Fratta v. Safeway, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 14, 2022, 12:10 PM