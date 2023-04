Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at HWS Law Group on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Home Depot to Idaho District Court. The suit was filed by Sasser Law Office on behalf of patron who claims that she tripped over a board on a Home Depot shopping cart, which caused her to fall and hit her head. The case is 4:23-cv-00158, Frasure v. The Home Depot et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 08, 2023, 11:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Frasure

Plaintiffs

Sasser Law Office

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

The Home Depot

defendant counsels

Hws Law Group

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims