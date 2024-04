Who Got The Work

Martin S. Schexnayder and Brian C. Koeppen of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for Ritcheson, Lauffer & Vincent in a pending consumer class action. The case, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed Feb. 21 in Texas Eastern District Court by Thomasson PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker, is 6:24-cv-00062, Frasier v. Ritcheson, Lauffer & Vincent, A Professional Corporation.

Texas

April 08, 2024, 8:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Kyle Frasier

Plaintiffs

Thomasson PLLC

defendants

Does 1-25

Ritcheson, Lauffer & Vincent, A Professional Corporation

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 890/