New Suit

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a negligence lawsuit against Northeast Transport and Richard Kline to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Keches Law Group on behalf of Kenneth Frasier. The case is 4:22-cv-11831, Frasier v. Kline et al.

Massachusetts

October 26, 2022, 6:58 PM